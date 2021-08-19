ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.09 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00009381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and $5.09 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00143464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00149672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,020.10 or 1.00646570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.00913725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.27 or 0.06749585 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,906 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.