iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Down 22.6%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) traded down 22.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. 9,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 139,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.64 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics, Inc is a canadian biotechnology company. It engages in the business of identification, development and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its products include iCo-008 and oral AmpB delivery system. The company was founded by Andrew J. Rae, John G.

