Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits Market Cap of $29.45 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $29.45 million and $208,291.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00143771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00149191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.12 or 0.99960059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00904420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00711450 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,255,418 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

