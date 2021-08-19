Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.98

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.98 ($3.58) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 84,116 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDEA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £758.29 million and a P/E ratio of 993.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ideagen’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

In related news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

