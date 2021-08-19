IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.70 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $38.70 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.24 or 0.00875204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047512 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

