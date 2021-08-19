IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $63,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,220 shares of company stock worth $34,662,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $681.71. 395,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

