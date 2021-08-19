IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $534.27

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.27 ($6.98) and traded as high as GBX 552 ($7.21). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 59,897 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.19 million and a P/E ratio of 87.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 534.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

