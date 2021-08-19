iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of iHeartMedia worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

