II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $60.94 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,170. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

