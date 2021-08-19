Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

ITW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.47. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,482. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

