Illuvium Trading 3% Lower This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Illuvium has a market cap of $269.38 million and $26.67 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $424.33 or 0.00960859 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

