imbrex (REX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $80,538.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About imbrex

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

