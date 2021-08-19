ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells $439,187.76 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 970,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,839. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

