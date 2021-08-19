Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 719,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

