Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $92,563.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00007623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

