INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.76. Approximately 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

INDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

