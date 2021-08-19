INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.76. Approximately 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.
INDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
