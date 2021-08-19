Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

