Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Sells $25,980.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INFN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 3,940,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

