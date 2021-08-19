Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Sells $25,980.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
INFN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 3,940,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
