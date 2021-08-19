Ink One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,527.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $565,913.02 and approximately $2,527.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00150783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.56 or 0.99871453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.07 or 0.00910200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.31 or 0.06709136 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.