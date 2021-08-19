Ink Protocol (XNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $295.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $715,988.28 and approximately $295.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00869955 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048032 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.