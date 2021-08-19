Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NMTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,016. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

