Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 701,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 million, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

