Insider Buying: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CRUS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,456. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.