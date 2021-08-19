Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Buys 575 Shares of Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,033.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 3,060,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

