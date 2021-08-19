Insider Buying: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CFO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CFO Jonathan Freve purchased 3,000 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Freve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jonathan Freve bought 2,000 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $9,480.00.

GLTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

