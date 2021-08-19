Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Acquires 8,164 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.10. 265,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

