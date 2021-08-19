Insider Buying: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Buys 1,793 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAXR traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,727.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

