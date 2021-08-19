Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 467,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

