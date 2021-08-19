Insider Buying: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 32,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,321. The company has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.32 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

