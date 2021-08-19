Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,736.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,635.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

