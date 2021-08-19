Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AON stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $281.07.
AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
