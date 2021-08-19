Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 644 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

CSTL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,300. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.