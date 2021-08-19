Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells 80,967 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $855,740.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 55,637,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,398,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $32.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

