Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of -1.14.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

