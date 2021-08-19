Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 345,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

