Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells 8,627 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 3,109,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

