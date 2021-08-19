Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Sells 52,789 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

