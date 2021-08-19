Insider Selling: Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Wisnewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00.

Shares of HSKA traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.71. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,720. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $273.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,393.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.05.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heska by 9.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 8.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

