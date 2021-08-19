Insider Selling: Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $5.59 on Thursday, reaching $264.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,720. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,422.63 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $273.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

