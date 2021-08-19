Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $259,165.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 193,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,141. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

