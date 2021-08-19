Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,879,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,761,914. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.