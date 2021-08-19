Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 1,749 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,233. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $3,584,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $241,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 44.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 966,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.