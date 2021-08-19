Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 10,039 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total transaction of $6,525,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $20.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $655.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,222. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $658.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.87.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
