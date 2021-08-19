Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 10,039 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total transaction of $6,525,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $20.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $655.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,222. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $658.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

