Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down C$1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.44.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on RUS shares. Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.