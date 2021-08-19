Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 139,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 150.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

