Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.38. The company had a trading volume of 182,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,295. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $208.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,034.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

