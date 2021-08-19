Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $15.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $673.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,125,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $666.48. The company has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

