Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Sells 26,703 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.