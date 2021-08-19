Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Sells 26,703 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00.
Shares of TBBK stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
