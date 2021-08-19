Insider Selling: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) SVP Sells 2,909 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) SVP James H. Black sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $24,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 3,103,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,129. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 563,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.