Insider Selling: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,787,525. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $30,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

